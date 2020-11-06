Quidel, Abbott, Quest: Testing Stocks To Watch As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Our indicative theme of Covid-19 Testing Stocks, which includes medical device and diagnostic companies that are involved in Covid-19 testing – is up by about 66% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 3% over the same period. Covid-19 testing stocks could be a relatively safe way for investors to play the containment of the pandemic in the near-term, considering that companies are already generating revenue from tests, unlike vaccine stocks – which are still in the trial phases and Covid therapeutics which have shown relatively mixed efficacy thus far.

Moreover, demand for testing is likely to rise with the coming holiday season, as Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S. and Europe. For example, as travel picks up, testing will be key to improving confidence for passengers while potentially helping to reduce quarantine restrictions. Within our theme, Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) has been the strongest performer gaining about 231% year-to-date, while Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), up about 17%, was the weakest performer. Below is a bit more about these companies.

Quidel (QDEL) is a company that sells diagnostic healthcare products including rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays, and molecular diagnostic systems. The company doubled down on the Covid-19 testing over the last two quarters, and its stock is up a solid 230% this year.

QDEL

Hologic (HOLX) sells medical devices for diagnostics, surgery, and medical imaging. The company currently has two molecular diagnostic tests for Covid-19 including the Panther Fusion and Aptima tests. The stock is up by about 35% year-to-date.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has a diverse range of solutions including a test called BinaxNOW that provides test results in fifteen minutes and works without relying on lab equipment. The stock is up by about 24% year-to-date.

Laboratory of America (LH) operates one of the largest clinical laboratory networks in the world. While the company’s general diagnostic business has proved a mixed bag as doctors’ visits declined due to the pandemic, it has scaled up the capacity and accessibility for Covid-19 tests. The stock is up by about 22% year-to-date.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is one of the largest U.S. diagnostics chains. While the company has been impacted by the pandemic, its large-scale Covid-19 testing has compensated for this to an extent. The stock is up by 17% year-to-date.

