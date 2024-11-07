News & Insights

Quickstep Holdings Updates Director’s Securities Interests

November 07, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Mark Burgess, with 1,084,300 performance rights lapsing under the company’s incentive plan. As a result, Burgess now holds 60,000 ordinary shares directly and maintains indirect interests through other holdings. Investors may want to consider how this shift in director interests could impact the company’s future performance.

