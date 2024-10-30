Quickstep Holdings Restructures Amid Mixed Q1 Results

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Limited reported mixed results for the first quarter of FY25, with a 14% decline in revenue from continuing operations but a significant 78% increase in EBITDA. The company is undergoing major restructuring to improve efficiency and profitability, particularly in its Structures business, while exiting its underperforming Services segment. These strategic moves are expected to enhance earnings significantly in the latter half of the fiscal year.

