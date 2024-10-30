News & Insights

Stocks

Quickstep Holdings Restructures Amid Mixed Q1 Results

October 30, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Limited reported mixed results for the first quarter of FY25, with a 14% decline in revenue from continuing operations but a significant 78% increase in EBITDA. The company is undergoing major restructuring to improve efficiency and profitability, particularly in its Structures business, while exiting its underperforming Services segment. These strategic moves are expected to enhance earnings significantly in the latter half of the fiscal year.

For further insights into AU:QHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCKSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.