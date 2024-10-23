Quickstep Holdings to Hold Virtual AGM in November

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 25, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Kym Osley. Shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf and are encouraged to participate to ensure their voices are heard. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

