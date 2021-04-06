QuickLogic Signs Distribution Agreement With Mouser Electronics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, providing design engineers easy access to QuickLogic's EOS S3 low power Microcontrollers and development kits, supported by 100% open source software. QuickLogic noted that the agreement is effective now.

"Mouser Electronics is a well-recognized semiconductor distributor with global reach. Mouser's stocking model ensures short lead times, enabling customers to obtain our products quickly so that they can go from idea to design within days," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic.

