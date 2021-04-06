Markets
QUIK

QuickLogic Signs Distribution Agreement With Mouser Electronics - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, providing design engineers easy access to QuickLogic's EOS S3 low power Microcontrollers and development kits, supported by 100% open source software. QuickLogic noted that the agreement is effective now.

"Mouser Electronics is a well-recognized semiconductor distributor with global reach. Mouser's stocking model ensures short lead times, enabling customers to obtain our products quickly so that they can go from idea to design within days," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QUIK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular