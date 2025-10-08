QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $6.54, marking a -2.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 23.48% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.21, signifying a 250.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.1 million, down 50.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $15.7 million. These totals would mark changes of -1050% and -21.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, QuickLogic holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

