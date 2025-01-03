QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $11.83, demonstrating a -1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.

The the stock of maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers has risen by 63.88% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting an 83.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.1 million, indicating a 18.45% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 350% lower within the past month. As of now, QuickLogic holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, QuickLogic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.17, so one might conclude that QuickLogic is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

