QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, QuickLogic (QUIK) reached $11.22, with a -1.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 18.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 450% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.4 million, indicating an 81.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, QuickLogic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.22, so one might conclude that QuickLogic is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

