QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $8.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuickLogic as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.5 million, up 87.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $21.3 million, which would represent changes of +127.78% and +31.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, QuickLogic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 167.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.79, so we one might conclude that QuickLogic is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)

