QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the latest trading day at $7.68, indicating a -0.13% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's shares have seen an increase of 1.45% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.2 million, indicating a 37.03% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $24.4 million, demonstrating changes of +105.88% and +15.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. QuickLogic is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note QuickLogic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.97. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.37.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.