QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the latest trading day at $12.86, indicating a -0.16% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 12.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 450% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.4 million, up 81.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, QuickLogic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, QuickLogic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.29 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

