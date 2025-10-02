QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $6.03, marking a -2.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers have appreciated by 25.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.78%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 250% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.1 million, down 50.82% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $15.7 million, signifying shifts of -1050% and -21.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

