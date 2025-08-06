QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $5.94, demonstrating a -1.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 2.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of QuickLogic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking a 40% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4 million, down 3.15% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $22.75 million, signifying shifts of -150% and +13.12%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, QuickLogic possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QUIK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)?

Before you invest in QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.