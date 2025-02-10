QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $7.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 16.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of QuickLogic will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying an 83.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.1 million, down 18.45% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note QuickLogic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.26.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QUIK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.