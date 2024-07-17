QuickLogic (QUIK), Spur India Team Up to Increase Distribution

QuickLogic QUIK recently collaborated with Spur Microwave Inc. (“Spur India”) to expand its distribution network throughout India. Notably, India is a growing market for space and technology, with new companies emerging in this field. QuickLogic seems to capitalize on this growing market through Spur India’s local distribution network.

This collaboration will simplify the distribution of QUIK’s products, including field programmable gate arrays (FPGA) and embedded FPGA hard intellectual property chips in the growing private space sector of India. Additionally, QuickLogic will be able to expand its presence and customer support in India.

Spur India adds to one of the many supply partners that QuickLogic has all over the world. QUIK’s distribution network is handled by companies like Avnet AVT, Arrow Electronics ARW and Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B )-owned Mouser Electronics.

Avnet’s Asia Pacific division is an authorized distributor of QuickLogic products, while Arrow Electronics and QUIK are supply partners in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. BRK.B-owned Mouser Electronics has been a global distribution partner of QUIK since 2021.

This new distribution agreement with Spur India can aid QuickLogic to recover from the industry-wide cyclical decline of the semiconductor space in 2023. Shares of QUIK have lost 7.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductor industry’s decline of 42.3%.

QuickLogic Corporation Price and Consensus

QuickLogic Corporation price-consensus-chart | QuickLogic Corporation Quote

Portfolio Strength Aids Growth

QuickLogic is also expanding its footprint in the aerospace and defense markets with its radiation-hardened embedded FPGA and standard FPGA portfolio. These products are in high demand in the defense and aerospace markets, where operations are conducted in high radiation and extended temperature ranges.

QuickLogic’s robust portfolio helps it win new deals, thereby boosting top-line performance. Its total revenues in the first quarter of 2024 soared 45% year over year, mainly driven by a 60% increase in new product sales.

On the back of its portfolio strength, QuickLogic is poised to benefit from a rapidly expanding market for military, space-based and standard FPGA products. The market size for FPGA is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2029, per a MarketsAndMarkets report.

Conclusion

Robust portfolio strength is helping QuickLogic to gain numerous deals in the defense and space markets. Its partnership with companies having large fabrication facilities and distribution partners in emerging markets like India will aid growth over the long run.

However, intense competition from large corporations, such as Advanced Micro Device, Intel and Microchip Technology might undermine its prospects. Moreover, to remain competitive, QuickLogic is investing heavily in enhancing its sales and marketing (S&M) capabilities.

In the first quarter of 2024, its selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26% year over year. Though the company foresees these investments to garner benefits over the long run, we note that there is uncertainty about the payback period. Also, higher S&M expenses might weigh on QuickLogic’s bottom-line results.

QUIK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.