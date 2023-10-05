QuickLogic (QUIK), Silicon Technology Tie Up on Advance Edge AI

QuickLogic's QUIK subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, has collaborated with the Japanese electronics distributor, Silicon Technology, to facilitate the implementation of Edge artificial intelligence (AI) suite in the Internet of Things (IoT) products of Japanese Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Edge AI solutions are technologies and processes based on AI that are executed locally on devices rather than relying on a centralized cloud-based system. The primary objective of this entire setup is to develop efficient, energy-conserving and smart IoT devices.

The software will be used to produce device-ready codes that seamlessly integrate with target devices, including sensors and microcontrollers ranging from 8-bit to 32-bit. OEMs producing Industrial Automation, Smart Home and Wearable Devices are likely to leverage these technologies significantly.

QuickLogic Corporation Price and Consensus

QuickLogic Corporation price-consensus-chart | QuickLogic Corporation Quote

The SensiML software will enable these OEMs to incorporate IoT functionalities, such as Voice Keyword Identification, Gesture Recognition, Acoustic Event Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Motion Recognition and Anomaly Detection in their products.

QUIK's SensiML is making strides in the field of IoT. In September 2023, it introduced support within its software platform, named SensiML Analytics Studio, for a hardware component called ESP32 by Espressif. The objective was to make it easier for developers working with Espressif's hardware to implement machine learning applications on IoT devices.

In the same month, the company secured new contracts for QuickLogic's other products, such as embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (eFPGA) Intellectual Property (IP). QUIK secured a contract with an undisclosed company that involves the development of eFPGA IP tailored for the GlobalFoundries 22FDX platform.

QuickLogic is benefiting from the increasing adoption of its sensor processing solutions and eFPGA IP Licensing products. The company’s eFPGA IP-based products, which include the rad-hard program for the U.S. government, the continued shipments of smart connectivity, display products and SensiML AI software platform, are likely to drive its top-line performance.

