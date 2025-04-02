QuickLogic (QUIK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $5.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 16.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.08, reflecting a 172.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4 million, down 33.44% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.16 per share and a revenue of $24.37 million, indicating changes of +300% and +21.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, QuickLogic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.62, so one might conclude that QuickLogic is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

