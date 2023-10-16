QuickLogic (QUIK) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $9.15, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 6.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.5 million, up 87.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $21.3 million, which would represent changes of +127.78% and +31.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for QuickLogic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, QuickLogic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 182. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.44.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

