QuickLogic (QUIK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $6.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The stock of maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers has risen by 13.35% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 40% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4 million, showing a 3.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $22.75 million, indicating changes of -150% and +13.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

