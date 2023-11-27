Quicklogic (QUIK) Price Target Increased by 57.62% to 16.88

The average one-year price target for Quicklogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been revised to 16.88 / share. This is an increase of 57.62% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 22.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.15% from the latest reported closing price of 12.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quicklogic. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUIK is 0.16%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 3,453K shares. The put/call ratio of QUIK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 593K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 529K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 415K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 407K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 226K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quicklogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.