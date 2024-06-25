QuickLogic (QUIK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the most recent trading day at $10.28, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's stock has dropped by 18.81% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating a 108.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.5 million, up 54.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $27.5 million, indicating changes of +194.12% and +29.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, QuickLogic holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, QuickLogic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.68, which means QuickLogic is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

