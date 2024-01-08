QuickLogic (QUIK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw QuickLogic (QUIK) ending at $14.37, denoting a +1.48% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.2%.

The the stock of maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers has risen by 19.8% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting a 450% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.4 million, up 81.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, QuickLogic is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.45.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

