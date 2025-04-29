QuickLogic (QUIK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw QuickLogic (QUIK) ending at $5.67, denoting a +1.8% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's shares have seen an increase of 9% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 172.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4 million, indicating a 33.44% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and a revenue of $24.37 million, representing changes of +300% and +21.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. QuickLogic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, QuickLogic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.85, which means QuickLogic is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

