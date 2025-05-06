QuickLogic (QUIK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $5.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.87%.

The the stock of maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers has risen by 15.97% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.73% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 172.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4 million, indicating a 33.44% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and a revenue of $24.37 million, representing changes of +300% and +21.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, QuickLogic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.7, which means QuickLogic is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.