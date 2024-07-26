QuickLogic (QUIK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw QuickLogic (QUIK) ending at $11.08, denoting a +0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 7.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 108.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.5 million, up 54.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $27.5 million, indicating changes of +194.12% and +29.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. QuickLogic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, QuickLogic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.52.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

