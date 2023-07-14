QuickLogic (QUIK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the most recent trading day at $9.03, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 18.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuickLogic as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5 million, up 10.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $21 million, which would represent changes of +94.44% and +29.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuickLogic is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QUIK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

