QuickLogic (QUIK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $13.83, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers witnessed a loss of 19.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 250% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.2 million, indicating a 50.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $27.6 million, indicating changes of +111.76% and +30.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, QuickLogic is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 37.7 of its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

