QuickLogic (QUIK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the most recent trading day at $6.06, moving +2.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's shares have seen an increase of 15.2% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.21, signifying a 250.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.1 million, down 50.82% from the year-ago period.

QUIK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $15.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1050% and -21.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QuickLogic currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

