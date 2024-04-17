QuickLogic (QUIK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $12.47, demonstrating a -1.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers witnessed a loss of 23.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.06, reflecting a 250% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.2 million, up 50.12% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $27.6 million, indicating changes of +111.76% and +30.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QuickLogic has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.31 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.88 of its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

