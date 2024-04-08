QuickLogic (QUIK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with QuickLogic (QUIK) standing at $14.04, reflecting a -1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 250% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.2 million, indicating a 50.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $27.6 million, representing changes of +111.76% and +30.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, QuickLogic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, QuickLogic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 38.62.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

