QuickLogic (QUIK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, QuickLogic (QUIK) reached $7.53, with a +1.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

The the stock of maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers has fallen by 3.13% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of QuickLogic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 11, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 138.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.2 million, down 37.03% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $24.4 million, signifying shifts of +105.88% and +15.11%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, QuickLogic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.98 of its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

