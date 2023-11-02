QuickLogic (QUIK) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the most recent trading day at $9.25, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 5.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 14, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.5 million, up 87.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $21.3 million, demonstrating changes of +127.78% and +31.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, QuickLogic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 183.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.96, so one might conclude that QuickLogic is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

