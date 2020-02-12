Markets
QUIK

QuickLogic Q4 Loss Better Than Analysts' Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter loss of $3.06 million or $0.37 per share, compared with last year's loss of $3.07 million or $0.45 per share.

Fourth-quarter adjusted loss was $2.4 million or $0.29 per share, compared with $2.6 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $2.87 million, compared with $3.23 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.31 per share on revenues of $2.93 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

New product revenue was $0.7 million, 47% lower than a year ago, while mature product revenues were $2.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.9 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QUIK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular