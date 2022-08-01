QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is QuickLogic's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that QuickLogic had US$15.0m in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$20.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$5.14m.

NasdaqCM:QUIK Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

A Look At QuickLogic's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that QuickLogic had liabilities of US$19.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$740.0k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$20.1m and US$1.58m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$1.86m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that QuickLogic's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$101.4m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that QuickLogic has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if QuickLogic can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, QuickLogic reported revenue of US$15m, which is a gain of 67%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is QuickLogic?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that QuickLogic had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.1m and booked a US$6.1m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$5.14m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, QuickLogic may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that QuickLogic is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

