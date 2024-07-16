News & Insights

QuickLogic Inks New Distribution Agreement With Spur Microwave

July 16, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) announced Tuesday a new distribution agreement with Spur Microwave Inc. that will significantly strengthen QuickLogic's presence and support for customers across the growing India market.

Spur India is a prominent electronics distributor providing services and solutions for space, avionics, and other harsh environment applications where reliability is critical.

Spur Microwave will now offer QuickLogic's innovative semiconductor products, including FPGAs and eFPGA Hard IP, throughout India. This strategic alliance, effective immediately, is set to enhance the availability of QuickLogic's semiconductor solutions in key markets across India.

