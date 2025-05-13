QUICKLOGIC Earnings Results: $QUIK Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUICKLOGIC ($QUIK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $4,330,000, beating estimates of $4,113,996 by $216,004.

QUICKLOGIC Insider Trading Activity

QUICKLOGIC insiders have traded $QUIK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUIK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY SAXE (SR. VP AND CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,156 shares for an estimated $222,642 .

. BRIAN C FAITH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,250 shares for an estimated $8,762 and 1 sale selling 21,402 shares for an estimated $158,079 .

and 1 sale selling 21,402 shares for an estimated . ELIAS NADER (CFO, SVP FINANCE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $83,530 .

. GARY H TAUSS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,318 shares for an estimated $16,537.

QUICKLOGIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of QUICKLOGIC stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

