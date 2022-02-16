QuickLogic Corporation Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.58 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$2.94 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.51 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.4% to $3.71 million from $2.50 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.58 Mln. vs. -$2.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.13 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $3.71 Mln vs. $2.50 Mln last year.

