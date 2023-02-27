Markets
QUIK

QuickLogic Corporation Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

February 27, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$1.23 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$1.58 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$544 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $4.08 million from $3.71 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.23 Mln. vs. -$1.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.09 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $4.08 Mln vs. $3.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUIK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.