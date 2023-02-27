QuickLogic Corporation Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$1.23 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$1.58 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$544 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $4.08 million from $3.71 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.23 Mln. vs. -$1.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.09 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $4.08 Mln vs. $3.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.