QuickLogic Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.29 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):

-Earnings: -$3.06 million in Q4 vs. -$3.07 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q4 vs. -$0.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$2.41 million or -$0.29 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.87 million in Q4 vs. $3.23 million in the same period last year.

