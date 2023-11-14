QuickLogic Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):

Earnings: $1.19 million in Q3 vs. -$1.35 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $6.67 million in Q3 vs. $3.46 million in the same period last year.

