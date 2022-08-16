QuickLogic Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):

Earnings: -$0.52 million in Q2 vs. -$2.06 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.05 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.54 million in Q2 vs. $2.88 million in the same period last year.

