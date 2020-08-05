QuickLogic Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):

-Earnings: -$2.98 million in Q2 vs. -$4.63 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.35 in Q2 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$2.20 million or -$0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.24 per share -Revenue: $2.20 million in Q2 vs. $2.09 million in the same period last year.

