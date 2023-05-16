QuickLogic Corporation Loss at -$1.23 Mln in Q1

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) reported Loss for first quarter of -$1.23 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.23 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$1.16 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.51 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $4.13 million from $4.10 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

