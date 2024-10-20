QuickFee Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q1 FY25

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

QuickFee Limited has reported a robust 33% increase in quarterly revenue to A$5.6 million for Q1 FY25, driven by significant growth in its core finance products in Australia and the US. The company has launched a new integration with Thomson Reuters Practice CS, enhancing transaction volumes, and continues to expand its firm acquisitions and partnerships. With a stable earnings outlook for FY25, QuickFee is poised for a stronger performance in the latter half of the year.

