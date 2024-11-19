QuickFee Ltd’s AGM Highlights and Earnings Outlook

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

QuickFee Limited, a fast-growing fintech company, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, presenting key documents including the Chair’s address and management’s confirmation of FY25 earnings guidance. QuickFee, which operates in the US and Australia, focuses on accelerating receivables for professional service firms through its innovative payment platform. The AGM’s outcomes will be communicated to the ASX shortly.

