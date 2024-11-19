News & Insights

Stocks

QuickFee Ltd’s AGM Highlights and Earnings Outlook

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QuickFee Limited, a fast-growing fintech company, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, presenting key documents including the Chair’s address and management’s confirmation of FY25 earnings guidance. QuickFee, which operates in the US and Australia, focuses on accelerating receivables for professional service firms through its innovative payment platform. The AGM’s outcomes will be communicated to the ASX shortly.

For further insights into AU:QFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.