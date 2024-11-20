QuickFee Ltd. Issues New Equity Securities for Employee Incentives

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

QuickFee Ltd. has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 7,114,451 performance rights and several classes of employee share options with varying exercise prices, set to expire in June 2029. This strategic move, aimed at incentivizing employees, could potentially enhance the company’s market performance and shareholder value.

