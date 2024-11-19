QuickFee Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

QuickFee Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its Annual General Meeting, highlighting shareholder support for initiatives such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Bruce Coombes. The meeting also approved additional share issue capacity and ratified previous placements, reflecting confidence in QuickFee’s strategic direction.

