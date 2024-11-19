News & Insights

Stocks

QuickFee Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QuickFee Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its Annual General Meeting, highlighting shareholder support for initiatives such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Bruce Coombes. The meeting also approved additional share issue capacity and ratified previous placements, reflecting confidence in QuickFee’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:QFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.