QuickFee Director Increases Indirect Stake

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.
QuickFee Ltd.’s Director, Bruce Coombes, has increased his indirect interest with an additional 700,000 performance rights, raising his total to 1.9 million. These rights were granted under the company’s Performance Rights and Option Plan at no cost. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance.
