News & Insights

Stocks

QuickFee Director Increases Indirect Stake

November 21, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QuickFee Ltd.’s Director, Bruce Coombes, has increased his indirect interest with an additional 700,000 performance rights, raising his total to 1.9 million. These rights were granted under the company’s Performance Rights and Option Plan at no cost. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:QFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.