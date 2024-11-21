QuickFee Director Increases Indirect Stake

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QuickFee Ltd.’s Director, Bruce Coombes, has increased his indirect interest with an additional 700,000 performance rights, raising his total to 1.9 million. These rights were granted under the company’s Performance Rights and Option Plan at no cost. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:QFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.