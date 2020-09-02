Quicken Loans parent swings to profit in first results since IPO

Adds revenue, closed loans origination volume, shares

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, the parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, swung to a quarterly profit in its first results as a public company on Wednesday, driven by higher borrowings on the back of lower interest rates.

Shares of the company were last down 5% in volatile trading after the bell. They have gained 45.5% since their debut on Aug. 6.

The company, founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, raised $1.8 billion in its downsized initial public offering, giving it a valuation of $36 billion.

Rocket's quarterly net revenue rose to $5.04 billion from $937.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Its closed loan origination volume more than doubled to $72.32 billion.

The company's net income was $3.5 billion in the quarter, compared to a loss of $54 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

