Quicken Loans parent swings to profit in first results since IPO

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, the parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, on Wednesday reported a profit for the second quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, in its first results as a public company.

The company's net income was $3.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $54 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

