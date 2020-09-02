US Markets
Quicken Loans parent swings to profit in first results since IPO

Rocket Companies Inc, the parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, on Wednesday reported a profit for the second quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, in its first results as a public company.

The company's net income was $3.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $54 million a year earlier.

